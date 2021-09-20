Emmy Awards 2021: The Crown and Ted Lasso among early winners
By Steven McIntosh
Entertainment reporter
- Published
Netflix's royal drama The Crown and Apple comedy Ted Lasso are among the early winners at the 73rd Emmy Awards, which are taking place in Los Angeles.
The Crown's wins included acting nods for Gillian Anderson (who played Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (The Duke of Edinburgh).
The show also won prizes for directing and writing.
Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein won best supporting actress and actor for their performances in Ted Lasso.
The Apple TV comedy tells the story of a US football coach who moves to the UK to coach a fictional Premiership team.
British star Waddingham thanked the show's star Jason Sudeikis, who also co-developed the series, in her acceptance speech.
"Jason, you've changed my life with this, and I'm so privileged to work with you," she said.
A successful theatre actress, Waddingham also called for more stage stars to be given TV roles.
"West End musical performers need to be on screen more," she told the audience. "Please give us a chance because we won't let you down."
Other winners at the ceremony so far have included Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson, who both won prizes for their performances in HBO crime series Mare of Easttown.
Gillian Anderson was named best actress for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in Netflix series The Crown.
"I want to dedicate this award to a woman who was my manager for 20 years, Connie Freiberg, who believed in me when no-one else would, and believed I had talent when I didn't think I had talent," Anderson said.
Her award was one of four early prizes the royal drama won - creator Peter Morgan won outstanding drama writing, Jessica Hobbs won best drama directing and Tobias Menzies won best supporting drama actor.
Morgan said: "I'm very proud, I'm very grateful, we're going to party. Goodnight."
Hobbs thanked other female directors and her mother, who she said is still directing at the age of 77. Menzies was not present to collect his award.
Many TV stars are attending the ceremony in person after last year's event went virtual, though some of the British talent are appearing from London.
The ceremony comes after a year of increased TV viewing prompted by lockdown restrictions around the world.
US comedian Cedric the Entertainer is hosing the ceremony.
