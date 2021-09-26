Strictly's Tom Fletcher and partner test positive
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tom Fletcher and his dance partner, Amy Dowden, have tested positive for Covid-19, the BBC has said.
The pair will miss Saturday's show and are now self-isolating separately, the broadcaster said.
The BBC added "that all being well, they will return the following week".
Fletcher, a singer, songwriter and author, is best known for being one of the lead vocalists of pop rock band McFly.
On Sunday, the band's Twitter account and his personal account said he was unwell and would not be onstage for their performance in Glasgow tonight.
"He sends huge and heartfelt apologies to all the fans he won't see tonight. The show will still be going ahead, we're looking forward to seeing you all and need you guys to sing extra loud for us tonight."
It comes after an unnamed professional dancer tested positive for Covid earlier this month, in the run-up to the show's launch last Saturday.
There have been reports that some of the pro dancers on Strictly have refused to be vaccinated, though there is no suggestion that Dowden is among them.
Earlier this week, Strictly pro Gorka Márquez told ITV's This Morning stories about dancers' vaccine status were "just speculation" and the dance show was "taking big responsibility to keep everyone safe".
The BBC said it had never confirmed the vaccination status of anyone on the show, adding: "It's not our place to."