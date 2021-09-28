James Bond: Daniel Craig's last film No Time To Die finally has royal premiere
- Published
Daniel Craig's final James Bond film is finally having its world premiere in London, 18 months later than planned because it was delayed by the pandemic.
No Time To Die is the British actor's fifth outing as 007.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on the red carpet, he said the role was "incredibly important to cinema and to history, and the weight of that has been on my shoulders for a while".
"I've been incredibly lucky," he added. The film hits UK cinemas on Thursday.
The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also due at the premiere.
Advance ticket sales in the UK have been at levels not seen since before cinemas shut at the start of the pandemic, according to the Odeon and Cineworld chains.
Odeon said it had sold more than 175,000 tickets by Monday, while Cineworld said it had the highest pre-booking rates since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
Producer Barbara Broccoli, who controls the franchise with co-producer Michael G Wilson, said they would not start thinking about his replacement until next year.
"We're not thinking about it at all," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday. "We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year, we'll start thinking about the future."