Billie Eilish reveals Glastonbury Festival 2022 appearance
Billie Eilish has hinted she'll be headlining the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.
The pop star posed in a Glastonbury hoodie on her Instagram account, captioning the photo "2022".
The festival has yet to confirm whether she'll be playing - but organiser Emily Eavis made a point of watching the star's debut at the festival in 2019.
If Eilish tops the bill on the Pyramid Stage, she will be the festival's youngest ever solo headliner.
The star will be 20 when Glastonbury returns next June, making her a couple of months older than Ash's bass guitarist Mark Hamilton when his band headlined the festival in 1997.
Eilish would also be the first female headliner since 2016 - although Taylor Swift was booked to play in 2020, but the Covid pandemic put an end to the summer festival season. The event was also cancelled this year.
Eilish's first appearance at Glastonbury in 2019 was hailed as a triumph by critics.
The NME called it a "once-in-a-generation" show, while Variety called it a "mesmerising" and "life-affirming" performance.
Dressed in a Stella McCartney outfit, the singer bounded around the stage as fans sang back every word of songs like Bad Guy, All The Good Girls Go To Hell and You Should See Me In A Crown.
During Ocean Eyes, she sat cross-legged on the stage and asked fans to give the show their full attention.
"If you want to film me, that's OK - but put the phone next to your face and look me in the eye.
"Because we're right here now together and this is the only moment we ever get together, ever."
She needn't have worried. Approximately 40,000 rapt fans watched her every move. Not bad, when you consider her set had been upgraded from the 10,000-capacity John Peel tent just weeks before the festival.
Since then, Eilish has gone on to win multiple Brit and Grammy Awards for her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, and recently topped the charts with the follow-up, Happier Than Ever.
Last week, the star was in London for the premiere of the James Bond film, Not Time To Die, for which she wrote the theme song.
