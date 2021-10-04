John Barrowman to leave Dancing on Ice
- Published
Actor and presenter John Barrowman will no longer appear on skating series Dancing On Ice, ITV has announced.
A former contestant on the show, Barrowman has been a judge since 2019.
ITV thanked him for "two brilliant years" and said he would continue to host its All Star Musicals specials.
Barrowman has previously apologised for exposing himself to colleagues on the sets of other shows, and his behaviour came under renewed scrutiny earlier this year.
In May, he said he understood his "exuberant behaviour" may have caused "upset".
He told The Guardian his "high-spirited behaviour" was "only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage".
He first apologised in 2008, and earlier this year added that since that time, "my understanding and behaviour have also changed".
In May, a video featuring him was removed from an immersive Doctor Who theatre show, and a planned Torchwood audio story was scrapped.
On Sunday, an ITV spokesperson said: "We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials."
The BBC has asked his representatives for a comment about his departure from Dancing on Ice.
