Sex and the City: And Just Like That to be released in December
- Published
Sex and the City will hit screens again from December, HBO has confirmed.
The original series followed the lives of four New York women negotiating work and relationships in the late 90s and early 2000s.
The spin-off, titled And Just Like That, will premiere on US streaming service HBO Max in December.
An accompanying video showed filming underway, with Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie, promising the return of "some beloved friends".
The British release date has not yet been confirmed, however HBO content is often released on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now in the UK.
The series, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, will see Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) reunite as they navigate the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.
And just like that… the next chapter begins.— HBO Max (@hbomax) October 5, 2021
As announced by #HBOMaxEurope, a new Sex and the City story, And Just Like That... premieres this December on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/qcpH0neR7H
Kim Cattrall, who played the popular character Samantha, will not feature in the series.
The US network has not said why Cattrall has not been cast in the revival, titled after one of the show's original catchphrases.
However, Cattrall has had a strained relationship with the show in recent years, and in particular with her former co-star Parker.
The original Sex and the City series, created by Darren Star, was based on Candace Bushnell's 1997 book of the same name. It premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004.
It was a ratings smash and particularly popular with young audiences at the time.
The hotly anticipated finale in 2004 drew an audience of 10.6 million viewers in the US. In the UK, the final episode was watched by 4.1m on Channel 4.
The series won several awards including seven Emmys, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Directors Guild of America Awards.
It also inspired two films, Sex and the City in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010. A prequel series titled The Carrie Diaries, starring Anna Sophia Robb, aired on The CW in 2013.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.