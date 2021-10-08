Comedian Rosie Jones 'more determined' after abuse from Question Time viewers
- Published
Comedian Rosie Jones has said getting online abuse after appearing on BBC One's Question Time has made her "more determined" to speak up for minorities.
Jones, who has cerebral palsy, appeared on the programme's panel on Thursday.
She tweeted: "The sad thing is that I'm not surprised at the ableist abuse I've received. It's indicative of the country we live in right now.
"I will keep on speaking up, in my wonderful voice, for what I believe in."
The comedian and actress, who is known for TV shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Last Leg, said the negative reaction had only served to strengthen her resolve.
'More determined'
"A lot of my job is going on stage and telling silly jokes about my boobies," she said on ITV's Loose Women on Friday.
"So actually to be given a platform where I can speak more seriously about what it's like to be disabled and gay and a woman in this country right now, it feels like such a powerful opportunity.
"Unfortunately after my appearance last night I got a lot of abuse online about how I look and about how I sound and about my disability, and actually that makes me more determined to speak out for minorities because this country needs to be a better and more accepting place to live in."
Jones was on the political debate programme with Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy, National Farmers' Union president Minette Batters, and LBC broadcaster Nick Ferrari.
She received support from the likes of TV presenter and author Richard Osman, fellow comedians Shaparak Khorsandi and Kerry Godliman, and the disability charity Scope.
Rosie, you're changing the world for the better. Which is a gig you didn't apply for, but there you are, up on the stage. Very proud to know you.— Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 8, 2021
Khorsandi added her voice, saying: "We are all your army against this hate... I never had a Rosie Jones in the comedy world that I loved as a kid. Very delighted my children do."
Never stop Rosie Jones 😘 https://t.co/XyZuA4FR3y— Kerry Godliman (@KerryAGodliman) October 8, 2021
🗣️ "I will keep on speaking up, in my wonderful voice, for what I believe in." @JosieRones— Scope (@scope) October 8, 2021
Well said, Rosie. We thought you were brilliant. 💜https://t.co/0SoYF6aY9D