James Bond: Kim Sherwood to write trilogy as first 007 author
- Published
Author Kim Sherwood is to write a new trilogy of James Bond books, becoming the first female author in the series of spy novels created by Ian Fleming.
The opening instalment, set for release in September 2022, features a world where Bond is missing and will instead focus on a new generation of 00 agents.
Sherwood told the BBC she hoped to modernise and expand the Bond canon with a "feminist perspective".
She promised an "ensemble cast of heroes who we can all identify with".
Her partnership with Ian Fleming Publications comes as the book franchise - which is the basis of the hugely successful film series - aims to reflect shifting attitudes to representation.
Sherwood, an award-winner for her 2018 novel Testament, told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour that Bond has "remained an evergreen symbol for Britain because he can change with us".
The London-born writer said she would, however, look to the depth of the world in Fleming's original books for character inspiration.
"We've always followed 007 before, but there are many other spies who you occasionally hear of in the background of Ian Fleming's novels", she explained.
"And that gives me this incredible range to be able to have a whole group of heroes on missions around the world... that's been really exciting for me as a writer".
Sherwood, 32, also confirmed that "old favourites" including Bond's trusted secretary Ms Moneypenny and spy boss M, will return in the trilogy.
'Incredible thrill'
Speaking to host Anita Rani, she said it was a "life-long dream come true" to write a Bond novel.
Her work will add to the 40 officially-licenced James Bond books authored by six writers, including Sebastian Faulks, Kingsley Amis and Anthony Horowitz, since 1953.
She said that while it was an honour to put her name alongside such male contemporaries, she was most looking forward to joining an "incredible continuation line" of women who have helped bring Bond's world to life.
The first Bond film, Dr No, as well as From Russia with Love, were both co-written by Johanna Harwood. The Moneypenny Diaries, considered an official Bond literary spin-off, was co-written by Samantha Weinberg.
Sherwood said she aims to reflect the "complexity and rounded characters of the women in the books" that she feels has sometimes "been overlooked" in the films.
In recognition of this, the Bond film franchise recently turned to Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to freshen the gender dynamics in the script for No Time to Die - Daniel Craig's long-delayed final outing as James Bond released last month.
It's a journey Sherwood plans to continue with her contribution to the literary Bond universe.
It’s so lovely to see my grandfather, the actor George Baker, featured in this piece from @YahooEntsUK— Kim Sherwood (@kimtsherwood) November 4, 2021
George had a long relationship with #JamesBond, appearing in 3 films. I’m raising a 🍸 to him today.
The James Bond books sets its first female author https://t.co/3FdqS4mquw
"I want to bring a feminist perspective to the canon, as a young woman writer," she said. "I want to honour what's come before, but also create something new and create a space for all of us to be heroes".
"We're in we're in a very different world now to Fleming's novels. And in some ways the world Fleming was writing about didn't exist. He was writing about this luxurious, materialistic world where Britain had major significance on the international stage... during changes in Britain's imperialism.
"Bond has always been a fantasy, but it's a fantasy that can reflect us and shape us and I'm so excited to get to be part of that for a contemporary world," she added.
Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.