Lionel Blair: Veteran TV presenter and dancer dies at 92
- Published
Veteran entertainer, TV presenter and dancer Lionel Blair has died aged 92, his agent has said.
Blair, whose stage and screen career spanned eight decades, died early on Thursday morning.
Best known as a team captain of the TV game show Give Us A Clue, in recent years he appeared on shows such as Celebrity Big Brother.
Born in Canada in 1928, he moved to the UK as a young boy and began performing in air raid shelters in World War Two.
He grew up in Stamford Hill, north London, and was evacuated to Oxford when the war broke out.
His father died when he was 13 and the following year he began working as an actor, appearing in musicals with his elder sister Joyce.