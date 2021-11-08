Sophie Ellis-Bextor set for Kitchen Disco Danceathon for BBC Children in Need
- Published
Sophie Ellis-Bextor will attempt to dance for 24 hours in a Kitchen Disco Danceathon for this year's BBC Radio 2 Children in Need Challenge.
The singer's online Kitchen Disco sessions became popular for raising people's spirits during 2020's lockdown, as she sang under a glitter ball, surrounded by her five children.
"Can I keep going for a whole 24 hours? I'm sure I can with the support of Radio 2's listeners," she said.
She starts at 09:25 GMT on 16 November.
Here's 'Take Me Home / Stay At Home' from last night's kitchen disco! If you enjoy it, you can see the full performance at https://t.co/oOkKOPLBkc - and we'll be back for more on my Instagram next Friday… xx #TakeMeHome #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/rBmJXhufZo— Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) April 18, 2020
Ellis-Bextor has gone on to host several Kitchen Disco shows on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.
The challenge was announced on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show, and the station's head Helen Thomas said the multiplatinum-selling singer had "uplifted everyone and spread so much joy over these past 18 months".
She added: "So what better way to keep the nation entertained than with an extended Kitchen Disco Danceathon for BBC Children In Need."
Radio 2's partnership with the charity has raised more than £50m during the last 10 years, she said.
Ellis-Bextor is following on from last year's challenge by Joe Wicks, who raised more than £2.5m with 24 hours of continuous PE.
The singer will be joined by celebrity guests throughout her stint at the BBC Radio Theatre in London, with regular updates broadcast on Radio 2.
Her challenge will follow BBC North West Tonight's weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans, who is going to drum constantly for 24 hours at various places in Salford's MediaCityUK on 12 November, including the BBC Philharmonic Studio, where he'll be joined by members of the orchestra.
He will start on BBC Breakfast at 08:35 on Friday, and will end 24 hours later on the same programme.
Children in Need's chief executive Simon Antrobus said: "The past 18 months have been incredibly difficult and have sadly made the lives of children and young people facing disadvantage that much harder. We want to ensure no child feels alone, and that every child is supported to thrive."