MTV EMAs: Ed Sheeran and BTS win in Hungary as LGBT community shines
- Published
Ed Sheeran and boyband BTS were the big winners at the MTV EMAs as stars joined together to support LGBT rights in Budapest.
Sheeran, who opened the ceremony on Sunday, won best artist and best song for Bad Habits.
BTS picked up four awards including best pop and best group.
Rapper Saweetie called for tolerance as she hosted the event in the Hungarian capital amid controversy over recent anti-LGBT legislation in the country.
The US star insisted it is "always important we respect each other", as she relaxed on a chaise longue wearing a bikini in a mock spa location - a reference to Budapest's spa culture.
"That's why it's so important we stand up for the LGBTQ+ community," she added.
MTV stood by the location in support of the community as the awards show returned in-person after last year's ceremony was held virtually due to the pandemic.
The show also drew inspiration from the Danube, the city's famous river, by featuring a water theme with stages that appeared to be floating.
Sheeran began proceedings with his latest single Overpass Graffiti and later on performed his hit number Shivers - both from his chart-topping album Equals.
Korean pop superstars BTS matched last year's haul to win the most awards for the second year running by also securing the best K-pop and biggest fans categories.
Italian rock group Måneskin, a breakthrough act since winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, beat the Foo Fighters to secure best rock.
Accepting the award, lead singer Damiano David said: "We also want to say that people usually told us that we were not going to make it with our music - well, I guess you were wrong."
Justin Bieber failed to win a single category despite leading the way with eight nominations.
'Keep fighting'
The awards this year reflected growing diversity within pop music.
Yungblud, who closed the ceremony with a fire-fuelled performance, declared his best alternative award as a "tribute to individualism".
The British star recalled being "terrified" to be himself as a young teen.
He added: "If you are out there and you feel you cannot be who you are - you can be. Keep fighting, keep being brilliant."
Years And Years singer Olly Alexander, presenting best video, added of the nominees: "They all support same sex adoption as family is family", in reference to Hungary's ban on same-sex couples adopting children, introduced by its parliament last year.
His fellow LGBT pioneer Lil Nas X scooped the award for Montero (Call Me By Your Name).
Kim Petras also made EMAs history as the first trans artist to perform at the show - playing a medley of two unreleased songs - Coconuts and Hit It From The Back.
The MTV EMA Generation Change Awards went to five honourees for fighting against anti-LGBT policies.
The full list of winners is below.
Best Artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Best Pop
- BTS
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - STAY
Best Video
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
- Taylor Swift - willow
Best Collaboration
- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - Girl Like Me
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - Stay
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
- Giveon
- Griff
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Saweetie
- The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Joel Corry
- Marshmello
- Skrillex
- Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
- Coldplay
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Kings Of Leon
- Måneskin
- The Killers
Best Alternative
- Halsey
- Lorde
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty One Pilots
- WILLOW
- Yungblud
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny
- J. Balvin
- Maluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Best Hip Hop
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Kanye West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
- BTS
- LISA
- Monsta X
- NCT 127
- Rose
- Twice
Best Group
- BTS
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Little Mix
- Måneskin
- Silk Sonic
Best Push
- 24KGoldn
- Fousheé
- girl in red
- Griff
- JC Stewart
- JXDN
- Latto
- Madison Beer
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Remi Wolf
- SAINt JHN
- The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
- Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Video for Good
- Billie Eilish - Your Power
- Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil
- girl in red - Serotonin
- H.E.R. - Fight For You
- Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
MTV EMA Generation Change Award
- Amir Ashour
- Matthew Blaise
- Sage Dolan-Sandrino
- Erika Hilton
- Viktória Radványi
