I'm A Celebrity 2021: Richard Madeley and Louise Minchin lead line-up
- Published
TV presenters Richard Madeley and Louise Minchin are among the stars heading to north Wales to take part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
For the second year running, the contestants will camp at Gwrych Castle in Abergele instead of the Australian jungle, because of the pandemic.
Music producer Naughty Boy, former footballer David Ginola and ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips are also among the 10 campmates.
The series will begin on ITV on Sunday.
Emmerdale's Danny Miller, Olympic gold diving medallist Matty Lee, Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox, Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge and Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy will also vie to be king or queen of the jungle.
The contestants:
- Richard Madeley
- Louise Minchin
- Naughty Boy
- Frankie Bridge
- Danny Miller
- Matty Lee
- Snoochie Shy
- Dame Arlene Phillips
- Kadeena Cox
- David Ginola