Star Trek Discovery fans angry as new season is pulled days before launch
- Published
Star Trek fans have been left livid after the global release of the new season of spin-off show Discovery was pulled days before its planned launch.
The fourth season of the sci-fi series had been due to launch outside North America on Netflix on Friday.
However, Netflix has lost the global rights to Paramount, which will now put the show on its own streaming service.
Viewers outside the US and Canada must wait until Paramount+ launches in 20 countries including the UK next year.
A statement said it would be available in early 2022, but an exact date and plans for the rest of the world have not been announced.
To our international #StarTrekDiscovery fans... pic.twitter.com/QATQzHxepK— Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) November 16, 2021
The decision has been received poorly by fans, with some saying people would watch pirated versions instead.
I mean, just wow. These corporate gears REALLY need some oiling. Amazing how the global market is so cultivated for film— and the TV impacts are just ignored. The world #Netflix #StarTrek fan base is livid—and on 72 hours’ notice, too https://t.co/jkbN9D8L1N— Larry Nemecek (@larrynemecek) November 16, 2021
The news comes days after stars of Discovery told fans what to expect from the new season at an official Star Trek convention in London.
I was at @StarTrek_DST in London last week. Thousands of fans, Discovery cast members, all excited about the new series launching this month.— Tom PositiveLad (@PositiveLad) November 17, 2021
Then this? Paywalling it behind a service non-US fans can’t use?
Ugly, nasty, greed. So un-@StarTrek.
To BitTorrent, I guess? https://t.co/eBrPDNR494
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.