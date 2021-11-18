BBC announces shows to mark centenary year
David Dimbleby, Horrible Histories and Konnie Huq will feature in a raft of special programmes to mark the BBC's centenary year in 2022.
The highlights will include a three-part series titled David Dimbleby's BBC: A Very British History.
Ex-Blue Peter host Huq will celebrate children's programming from the past 100 years in Here's One I Made Earlier.
Comedians Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse will reunite for a humorous look at the corporation's history.
Titled The Love Box In Your Living Room, their BBC Two retrospective is billed as a combination of real footage and "genuinely authentic made-up stuff".
The pair will play spoof presenters called Adam Adamant Curtis - named after respected documentary-maker Adam Curtis - and Richard Dimbleby Curtis.
Meanwhile, the real David Dimbleby will embark on a more sober exploration of the broadcaster's role in major moments of political and cultural change, its conflicts with governments and its own public controversies.
CBBC will play host to Horrible Histories: BBC's Big Birthday Bonanza, and there will be special editions of shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Doctor Who, Top Gear, MasterChef, The Apprentice and Antiques Roadshow.
'A huge treat'
Radio 3 will broadcast The Sonic Century, examining the impact of 100 years of radio. Radio 4 will delve into the archives for Past Forward and has commissioned The Battle of Savoy Hill, a five-part drama set in the corporation's early years.
"Our centenary year will be a huge treat for audiences of all ages from massive sporting events, comedy, entertainment, drama, arts and music, to documentaries assessing all aspects of the BBC's history," the BBC's chief content officer Charlotte Moore said.
"BBC 100 will celebrate and reflect on the unique role the BBC plays in the lives of audiences across the UK as our much cherished national broadcaster from its creation right up to the present day."
Other major events in the BBC's centenary year will range from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to the Women's Euros, the World Cup and Commonwealth Games, as well as the return of Radio 1's Big Weekend, a host of new dramas and comedies, and Frozen Planet II.
