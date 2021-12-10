The Monkees star Michael Nesmith dies at 78
Michael Nesmith, singer and guitarist with 1960s pop group The Monkees, has died at the age of 78.
The quartet enjoyed hits like Daydream Believer and I'm A Believer, and starred in their own popular TV sitcom.
Nesmith wrote tunes like Mary, Mary; Circle Sky; Listen to the Band; and The Girl I Knew Somewhere.
In a statement to US media, his family said he "passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes".
The group were originally manufactured for the TV show and found fame with songs that were written for them, but Nesmith, Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork and Brit Davy Jones went on to take full control of their music.
"We were kids with our own taste in music and were happier performing songs we liked - and/or wrote - than songs that were handed to us," Nesmith told Rolling Stone in 2012.
Paying tribute, TV producer John Levenstein tweeted: "RIP Michael Nesmith. He was my first boss. I was young and insubordinate.
"He was bemused and patient. Later we became great friends. He had no fear of death."
Musician Steven Page added: "One of the all-time greatest. Rest in peace."
