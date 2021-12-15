Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu injured and on crutches ahead of final
Strictly Come Dancing finalist AJ Odudu is on crutches after sustaining a foot injury ahead of Saturday's final.
The TV presenter has been unable to train this week due to ligament damage.
However, she and her partner Kai Widdrington are understood to be hopeful about taking part in this Saturday's show.
Odudu is due to compete with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and TV chef and former Bake Off winner John Whaite for the glitterball trophy.
Odudu, 33, scored her first perfect 40 for a quickstep during last Saturday's semi-final.
That placed her joint top on the leaderboard alongside Ayling-Ellis and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice.
Following the semi-final, Odudu thanked fans for their messages and votes, saying she felt like "the luckiest girl in the world".
She tweeted: "Still can't believe we're Strictly FINALISTS! I'm so happy I could burst. Thank you for all your votes and kind messages and thank you Kai for believing in me."
Odudu is best known for presenting Big Brother spin-off Bit on the Side and the Channel 4 reality show spin-off Married at First Sight: Afters.
