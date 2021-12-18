Brit Awards 2022: Full list of nominees
The 2022 Brit Awards see several big changes - with male and female categories dropped, and the introduction of four new genre awards.
Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz lead the nominations, with four apiece, followed by Sam Fender and Central Cee, who each have three.
The winners will be announced at the Brits ceremony in London on 8 February, 2022.
Here is the full list of the nominees.
Album of the year
- Adele - 30
- Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
- Ed Sheeran - =
- Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
- Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the Year
- Adele
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran
- Little Simz
- Sam Fender
Best group
- Coldplay
- D-Block Europe
- Little Mix
- London Grammar
- Wolf Alice
Song of the Year
- A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
- Adele - Easy On Me
- Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
- Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
- Central Cee - Obsessed With You
- Dave ft Stormzy - Clash
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
- Glass Animals - Heat Waves
- Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed
- KSI - Holiday
- Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman
- Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday
- Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
- Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
Best new artist
- Central Cee
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
- Little Simz
- Self Esteem
Best international artist
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Best international group
- Abba
- BTS
- Maneskin
- Silk Sonic
- War On Drugs
Best international song
- ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)
- Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
- Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
- Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
- Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
- Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
- Jonasu - Black Magic
- Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
- Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
- Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone
- Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
- Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U
- Polo G - Rapstar
- Tiesto - The Business
- The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Brits Rising Star
- Holly Humberstone - Winner
- Bree Runway
- Lola Young
Best dance
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred Again
- Joel Corry
- Raye
Best rock/alternative
- Coldplay
- Glass Animals
- Sam Fender
- Tom Grennan
- Wolf Alice
Best pop/R&B
- Adele
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
Best hip-hop/grime/rap
- AJ Tracey
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
Producer of the year
Announced in January 2022
Songwriter of the year
Announced in January 2022
