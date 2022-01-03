Sound Of 2022: Lola Young's slow-burning anthems are bubbling over

It's very complex suffering from mental health, I think. Especially as a person who has gone through life without really thinking about mental health - and then suddenly it hits you. You suddenly understand the stigma around it, because you start feeling ashamed about saying certain things, or feeling certain things. So I feel really strongly that I have to be super-honest in my lyrics. I'm sharing [those feelings] with the world but also, I'm trying to share it with myself, as well.