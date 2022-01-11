Vicar of Dibley actor Gary Waldhorn dies
Actor Gary Waldhorn, known for playing Councillor David Horton in TV sitcom The Vicar of Dibley, has died at 78.
Waldhorn was one of the mainstays of the hit comedy, playing the chairman of the parish council who often locked horns with Dawn French's vicar.
His other TV shows included 1980s and 90s favourites such as Brush Strokes, Lovejoy and Gallowglass.
Waldhorn also enjoyed an illustrious career in the theatre, including with the Royal Shakespeare Company.
He died on Monday, his son Josh said.
Josh Waldhorn said in a statement: "Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms on the telly!
"He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley and his son Josh. We will all miss him terribly."
A statement from BBC Comedy added: "Gary was an incredibly talented actor who is fondly remembered by us for his numerous appearances on some of the nations most treasured BBC shows, and of course as Councillor David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."
Waldhorn's theatre roles included Good for the RSC in 1981, which went to Broadway the following year, and Black Comedy alongside David Tennant in the West End in 1998.
He also played the title role in Henry IV at the Old Vic, a performance that was described as "magnificent" by the Sunday Times.
That saw him return to the theatre where he first caught the acting bug.
"I liked acting as a child and I remember as a first-former in London we were given tickets to the Old Vic to see a Shakespeare play," he once recalled.
"I saw Richard Burton play Henry V and my life changed. I came home and said I wanted to be a Shakespearian actor."