Cate Blanchett: I dressed up as my daughter's teacher in lockdown

She explains: "Things were dicey for a lot of independent cinemas and smaller films pre pandemic. I think it is a chance for the industry to really assess who their audience is and how they can recapture and reinvigorate that audience. More adult films like Nightmare Alley, it's pure cinema. I mean Guillermo del Torro is a cinema animal. They are in that delicate place where you really hope that people will realise that the experience is so much richer seeing it on the big screen."