Independent Venue Week: Meet Yard act and their one-man entourage, Pete

It turns out two guys had found my MySpace page, where I'd posted a song I'd written. They really liked it and arrived that night to see what I was like live. I met them in the bar after my performance. They told me a bit about what they did and that they were keen to be my managers and help me find my way. That was just over 10 years ago now and Paul and Ryan are still my managers to this very day, we've never looked back!