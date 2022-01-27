BBC News

Barry Cryer: Comedian and writer dies aged 86

Barry Cryer regularly appeared on Radio 4 panel shows Just A Minute and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue

Comedian and writer Barry Cryer has died at the age of 86, his representatives have confirmed.

Cryer wrote for several comedy giants, including The Two Ronnies, Bob Hope, Tommy Cooper and Morecambe and Wise.

He regularly appeared as a panellist himself on shows such as Just A Minute and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.

Leading the tributes on Twitter, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth said Cryer was "just the loveliest guy; funny and generous".

Actor and writer Mark Gatiss added: "Barry Cryer was the real deal. An incredibly funny man who worked with - and wrote for - the giants of comedy.

"Yet he remained forever curious and delighted by whatever was fresh and original. Kind, encouraging, generous and a one off."

Food critic Jay Rayner said: "Farewell to the great Barry Cryer. A comic genius and a very, very lovely man. Had a habit of phoning people on their birthday and telling them a joke. It was always a good one. But then his jokes always were."

Cryer was born in Leeds in 1935, and started his career as a variety performer while appearing in a university revue.

He was made an OBE in 2001 and last month launched a podcast with his son Bob, titled Now, Where Were We?, featuring guests including Stephen Fry, Danny Baker and Miriam Margolyes.

