Disney: Minnie Mouse to swap her dress for a trouser suit
- Published
The world's most famous female mouse is getting an outfit makeover.
Minnie Mouse will soon be changing into a smart blue pantsuit, swapping out of her traditional red polka dot dress while keeping her iconic bow.
The new look was designed by Stella McCartney to celebrate 30 years of Disneyland's Paris resort.
Despite the change being just a temporary one, it has been met with a mixed reaction online from Disney fans.
Minnie will debut the blue tuxedo in Disney's Paris entertainment resort from March 2022, where she will wear it in time for Women's History Month.
"This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation," McCartney said.
Walt Disney Studios has moved in recent years to boost its on-screen diversity, setting films in new locations and casting characters from a wider range of backgrounds.
In its upcoming adaptation of Snow White the studio is casting Latina actress Rachel Zegler in the film's starring role.
But online reaction to Minnie Mouse's outfit change has been mixed.
While some have welcomed the mouse's sartorial rebrand, others despaired at her departure from the classic ruby red colours, and her well-known dress.
Conservative US commentator Candace Owens criticised the makeover as an attempt to make Minnie Mouse "more masculine", accusing those behind it of trying to "destroy fabrics of our society" in a Fox News interview.
Later in the segment the host jokingly compared the cartoon mouse's outfit choice with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's famous penchant for pantsuits.
"We'll check in with her office and see whether or not she approves of the changes in Paris", the host laughed.
Some fans pointed out online that this isn't the first time Minnie Mouse has worn trousers. In 2019 the cartoon made her debut as "Captain Minnie" on board a Disney Cruise Line and was spotted wearing a white pair of sailor trousers.
Minnie Mouse was first introduced to comic book readers almost 100 years ago as the love interest of Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse character. In 1942 it was revealed that her full name is Minerva.