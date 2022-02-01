Moses J Moseley: 'Kind and wonderful' The Walking Dead actor dies at 31
Stars and makers of The Walking Dead have paid tribute to actor Moses J Moseley, who has died at the age of 31.
Moseley played the armless and jawless Mike, a pet zombie on the hit post-apocalyptic TV horror show.
Co-star Jeremy Palko described the late actor as "an absolute kind and wonderful human being".
Fellow The Walking Dead star Addy Miller said she was "so heartbroken to hear about the passing of this bright, kind soul".
Another of the show's stars, Melissa Cowan, wrote on Facebook that Moseley was "truly one of a kind and a class act", and was "always nice, funny and [had] a smile to light any room".
The show's official Twitter account also offered a tribute.
Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley. pic.twitter.com/ahCrRNA652— The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 1, 2022
Moseley was born in South Carolina and his family settled in Georgia, where he studied law. He once said he was not planning to become an actor but was approached after class one day and asked if he would like to appear in a film.
That film turned out to be 2012's Joyful Noise, starring Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, in which he was billed as a club goer, which led to more castings.
He went on to land parts in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, HBO's Watchmen and 2016 film Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories.
He also published a book of inspirational quotes and slogans.
Talent agency Avery Sisters Entertainment said in a statement on Facebook: "Moses was a phenomenal actor who has appeared in movies such as The Walking Dead, Queen of the South, and American Soul, but MUCH more than that, he was an AMAZING person!
"For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly!"
Agent Tabatha Minchew of Established Artists said in a statement: "Moses was a very talented person, with a bright light around him.
"He will be missed deeply by his friends, family and fans. Always a ball of happy energy around him."
TMZ reported that his family had reported him missing last week and that police are investigating the circumstances of his death.