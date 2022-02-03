Bafta Film Awards 2022: The nominees in full
The nominations for this year's Bafta Film Awards have been announced, ahead of the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 13 March. Here are the shortlists in full.
Best film
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British film
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- Passing
Leading actress
- Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
- Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones - Coda
- Renate Reinsve- The Worst Person in the World
- Joanna Scanlan - After Love
- Tessa Thompson - Passing
Leading actor
- Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
- Stephen Graham - Boiling Point
- Will Smith - King Richard
Supporting actress
- Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
- Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Ann Dowd - Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
- Ruth Negga - Passing
Supporting actor
- Mike Faist - West Side Story
- Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
- Troy Kotsur - Coda
- Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon
- Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Director
- Aleem Khan - After Love
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
- Audrey Diwan - Happening
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Julia Ducournau - Titane
EE Rising Star Award
- Ariana DeBose
- Harris Dickinson
- Lashana Lynch
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)
- Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)
- The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)
- Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
- Passing - Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Film not in the English language
- Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Animated film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs The Machines
Original screenplay
- Being The Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin
- Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh
- Don't Look Up - Adam McKay
- King Richard - Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted screenplay
- Coda - Sian Heder
- Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Dune - Denis Villeneuve
- The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
Original score
- Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton
- Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
- Dune - Hans Zimmer
- The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
- The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Casting
- Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod
- Dune - Francine Maisler
- The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
- King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
- West Side Story - Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
- Dune - Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
- No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren
- The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
Costume design
- Cruella - Jenny Beavan
- Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
- Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
- The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero
- Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
Editing
- Belfast - Una Ni Dhonghaile
- Dune - Joe Walker
- Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen
- No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
- Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson
Production design
- Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
- The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
- Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
- West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Make-up and hair
- Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
- Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller
- Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
- House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
- Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
- Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
- No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
- A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
- West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special visual effects
- Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
- The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim
- No Time To Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
British short film
- The Black Cop
- Femme
- The Palace
- Stuffed
- Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
British short animation
- Affairs of the Art
- Do Not Feed the Pigeons
- Night of the Living Dread
