Queen holds reception to mark eve of Accession Day

The Queen has cut a cake to mark her Platinum Jubilee as she met members of the Sandringham community on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her reign.

Ahead of Accession Day, she hosted a reception for volunteer groups, pensioners and fellow members of the local Women's Institute group.

Guests included a former cookery student who helped create the original Coronation chicken recipe.

On Sunday, the Queen will have reigned for 70 years, excluding Accession Day.

It also marks the day her father George VI died in 1952.

The reception marks the first time since the autumn the Queen has been seen at such an engagement with members of the public.

There had been concerns for her health last autumn after she spent a night in hospital and was ordered to rest by royal doctors.

At the Sandringham House reception, the Queen met Angela Wood and talked to her about how Coronation chicken - a mix of cold cooked chicken, mayonnaise, curry powder and apricot - was developed to mark the coronation in 1953, a year after her reign began.

She cut a cake featuring the Platinum Jubilee emblem, which was baked by a local resident and was given a posy featuring flowers that formed part of her coronation bouquet.

Image caption,
New pictures of the Queen were released this week, showing her with one of her pet dorgis

The reception on Saturday saw the Queen also meet Sandringham Estate pensioners and their families as well as representatives from local charities Little Discoverers and West Norfolk Befriending.

Little Discoverers is an early education provider for pre-school children with movement difficulties and delayed development while the befriending group matches isolated older people with trained volunteers.

Members of the Sandringham branch of the Women's Institute were also invited - the Queen has been a member of the branch since 1943 and its president since 2003.

School children from across West Norfolk made a mosaic to mark the jubilee that was presented to the Queen by Mayor of King's Lynn Harry Humphrey, and music was provided by the Hunstanton Concert Band. They played Congratulations for the Queen as she left the reception.

She is set to become the first British monarch in history to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Image caption,
Events to mark the jubilee will be held around the Commonwealth - this one is in Sydney
Image caption,
An Aboriginal smoking ceremony was held in Sydney to mark the accession

Sunday marks the start of the jubilee celebrations, which will culminate in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from 2 to 5 June.

The celebrations will be marked by concerts, street parties and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant, with the private estates of Sandringham and Balmoral open to visitors across the long weekend in June.

The Queen flew to Sandringham at the end of January, a month after cancelling her traditional Christmas plans at her Norfolk estate due to the rapid spread of Omicron. Normally her winter break ends some time after accession day.

