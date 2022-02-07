Razzies: Diana the Musical leads nominations with nine
- Published
Netflix's filmed version of Diana the Musical - based on Princess Diana's life story - has earned it nine Razzie nominations, with the awards calling it "Broadway's biggest bomb of the year".
It's up for worst film while Jeanna de Waal (Diana) and Roe Hartrampf (Charles) land worst acting nods.
Bruce Willis has the dubious honour of being given his own category.
It will be a win-win for the star in Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie.
It features eight different films, including Out of Death, Survive the Game and Cosmic Sin.
The Razzies organisers describe their awards as the "ugly cousin to the Oscars", and highlight what they see as the worst films of the year, revealing their winners on 26 March - the day before Oscars.
Diana the Musical was critically panned and only lasted for 33 Broadway performances before it closed. Netflix streamed a film of the musical before it hit Broadway, without a live audience, as the entertainment industry was dealing with coronavirus restrictions and Broadway theatres were closed during filming.
Jared Leto and Amy Adams are in the running for two awards each.
Leto is up for worst supporting actor for his turn in the House of Gucci as well as worst screen couple for himself and his latex face [which is the stage make-up used to transform him into Paolo Gucci], his clothes or his "ridiculous accent".
BBC film reviewer Mark Kermode also took issue with Leto "doing a voice" in the film and commented on it during BBC Radio 5 Live's Kermode and Mayo show.
Leto could have the last laugh on Tuesday though, if he gets an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for the same film.
The film Karen - about a racist white woman on a mission to displace the new black family that has just moved in next door to her - got five nominations, including worst picture, actress and director, for Coke Daniels.
Psychological thriller The Woman in the Window also received five nominations, including worst actress for Adams and worst director for Joe Wright, while both films are up for worst re-make, rip-off or sequel.
Adams also got a supporting actress nod for Dear Evan Hansen.
Ben Affleck is up for worst supporting actor for The Last Duel, along with Mel Gibson for Dangerous.
Worst actor contenders alongside Hartrampf include LeBron James for Space Jam: A New Legacy, Ben Platt for Dear Evan Hansen and Mark Wahlberg for Infinite, while Ruby Rose is up for worst actress for Vanquish, along with Megan Fox for Midnight in the Switchgrass (which is also in the Bruce Willis category). Space Jam: A New Legacy got four nominations in total.
Last year singer Sia was named worst director for her controversial film Music, and the awards, now in their 41st year, have previously honoured films including Cats and Showgirls.