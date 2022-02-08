Bamber Gascoigne: Original University Challenge presenter dies at 87
Former University Challenge presenter and author Bamber Gascoigne has died aged 87, his representatives have confirmed.
Gascoigne was the original presenter of the quiz show from 1962 to 1987.
He also inherited Grange Park Opera in Surrey from his aunt, the Duchess of Roxburghe, in 2014.
Gascoigne died at his home in Richmond after a short illness and is survived by his wife Christina, who he was married to for more than 50 years.
He also presented the 1977 ITV documentary series The Christians and has written many books, including satirical novel Mugatroyd's Empire.
But he is best known for University Challange and his famous catchphrases on the show such as "Fingers on buzzers, "Your starter for 10" and "I'll have to hurry you."
The show first aired on ITV between 1962 and 1987. It was revived on the BBC in 1994 with Jeremy Paxman as the quiz master.
