Lynda Baron: Open All Hours actress dies aged 82
- Published
Actress Lynda Baron, best known for her role as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel in BBC TV sitcom Open All Hours, has died at the age of 82.
The hit show about a Yorkshire corner shop, which starred Ronnie Barker and Sir David Jason, ran in the 1970s and 80s before being revived in 2013.
Baron also appeared in EastEnders and children's show Come Outside.
Her agent said her "iconic roles" were "loved by all generations", adding that she was "a leading light of our world".
"We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter Sarah, her son Morgan and all her family," Donna French said, adding the actress was "renowned for her leading roles in West End musicals and dramatic productions alike".
'We had a great laugh'
Baron told The Sunday Post in 2020 that although she loved playing Nurse Gladys and Auntie Mabel, she "couldn't name my favourite of the different characters I have played".
She told the newspaper: "Working with Ronnie Barker and David Jason was unbelievable - two great actors in a brilliantly scripted sitcom. There was never a day when we did not have a great laugh ourselves and that carried on when Still Open All Hours became a series."
In Roy Clarke's Open All Hours, she played the long-suffering Nurse Gladys, who resisted the amorous attempts of shop owner Albert Arkwright, played by Barker, to woo her.
Sir David played Arkwright's equally long-suffering nephew, who went on to run the shop with his son when the show returned in 2013. Barker's character had to be written out after his death in 2005.
She was nominated for a Bafta Award in 2011 for her role in The Road To Coronation Street, a one-off drama about the early days of the soap. She played actress Violet Carson, who portrayed Ena Sharples in the long-running series. Baron also appeared in Barbra Streisand's film Yentl in 1983, as well as in BBC soap EastEnders as Linda Clarke, the mother of Jane Beale; plus Doctor Who, Last of the Summer Wine and Dinner Ladies.
Other shows she appeared in included BBC comedy show The Two Ronnies, ITV sitcom Oh No, It's Selwyn Froggitt plus long-running drama The Bill and soap Crossroads, and various Carry On films alongside her stage work.
In 2020 she was in the film Dream Horse, about a race horse breeder, which starred Damian Lewis and Joanna Page, as well as Woody Allen's 2006 romantic crime comedy film Scoop, and 2005's Colour Me Kubrick, about a man who posed as director Stanley Kubrick during production of the film Eyes Wide Shut.
She also featured in the 1987 musical Follies in the West End, along with the stage version of 2007's In Celebration alongside Orlando Bloom, plus theatre shows including An Inspector Calls, Stepping Out and The Full Monty.
The actress also appeared in BBC One's drama Down to Earth, as the character Rubes Malone between 2000 and 2005, about a couple who move to a farm in Devon.
Baron told The Sunday Post that she originally trained as a dancer, telling them: "I was with the Royal Academy of Dance so I must have been of some use.
"I went into rep then and learned so much about acting. It was hard work because you were constantly doing one drama, rehearsing the next one and learning the lines of the one after that. It was a great education and I am so glad to have gone through that."
She said her first professional job was in panto at Liverpool Empire when she was 16.
"It was certainly a start and I have been quite busy ever since. You get your lulls in work and that makes you all the more grateful when the next job comes along and all the more determined to give it your best," she added.