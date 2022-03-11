Dave knocks Bruno off the top of the singles chart

Club anthem Where Did You Go by MNEK and Jax Jones makes the top 10 for the first time after five weeks on the chart. George Ezra's comeback single Anyone For You continues its six-week climb to reach a new peak of 13. And, after a quarter of a year as a mid-ranking chart hit, Tiesto & Ava Max's pop barnstormer The Motto gets its highest placing so far at 17.