Dave knocks Bruno off the top of the singles chart
By Mark Savage
BBC Music Correspondent
- Published
UK rap star Dave has broken Disney's spell on the UK singles chart.
His surprise single Starlight, released to commemorate his UK arena tour, went straight into the chart at number one, with sales of 63,000.
In doing so, it ends the seven-week reign of We Don't Talk About Bruno, the breakout hit from Disney's animated film Encanto.
Based on the jazz standard Fly Me To The Moon, Starlight is Dave's second number one after 2018's Funky Friday.
According to the Official Charts Company, it was streamed 7.7 million times last week, helping Dave earn the biggest opening week sales of any artist this year.
The Brit and Mercury Prize-winner's second album, We're All Alone In This Together, also climbed back into the top five, at number five.
We Don't Talk About Bruno drops to number nine - a victim of the charts' "accelerated decline" rule, which cuts older song's streaming numbers in half to prevent them from clogging up up the Top 40 indefinitely.
That shuffle affects the rest of the top 10, with Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under, Mimi Webb's House on Fire and Overseas by D-Block Europe and Central Cee all shifting up one place. Fender's hit also goes platinum this week, marking 600,000 total sales.
Plenty of other up-and-coming hits benefit from We Don't Talk About Bruno's defenestration, too.
Club anthem Where Did You Go by MNEK and Jax Jones makes the top 10 for the first time after five weeks on the chart. George Ezra's comeback single Anyone For You continues its six-week climb to reach a new peak of 13. And, after a quarter of a year as a mid-ranking chart hit, Tiesto & Ava Max's pop barnstormer The Motto gets its highest placing so far at 17.
The highest climbers are Russ Millions, Buni and YV, who leapfrog 34 places to number 12 with their infectious posse track Reggae & Calypso.
Camila Cabello also gains her 15th UK top 40 hit with the Latin-flavoured Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran) debuting at 22.
In the albums chart, Welsh rockers Stereophonics score their eighth UK number one with their 25th anniversary album Oochya!
The achievement makes them one of the most successful chart acts of all time, tying with Taylor Swift, Oasis, Kylie Minogue and R.E.M. - who also have eight chart toppers. The Beatles have the most, with 15, followed by Elvis Presley and Robbie Williams, both of whom have 13.
Stereophonics finished ahead of rock band Marillion, whose twentieth album An Hour Before It's Dark landed at number two - their highest entry on the album chart since 1987's Clutching at Straws.
Elsewhere in the top 10, The Coral's eponymous debut album rebounded to number seven, thanks to its 20th anniversary remastered edition.
Next week could see new entries from Ella Henderson, whose second album Everything I Didn't Say has been nearly eight years in the making; Bryan Adams, with his 80s throwback album So Happy It Hurts; and Franz Ferdinand, who've released a best-of compilation called Hits To The Head.
In the singles chart, the biggest splash is likely to come from Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa, who've teamed up on the bass-rattling pop anthem Sweetest Pie.
