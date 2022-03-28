Oscars fashion: Red carpet in pictures
After last year's Oscars red carpet was somewhat limited thanks to Covid-19, the event is back to being the usual full-on fashion bonanza as Hollywood stars return in their droves.
Alana Haim, star of Licorice Pizza, oozed classic glamour with a delicately layered dress shimmering with sequins, paired with a simple silver sandal and nude nail polish. There's no fishtail hem but she's still definitely channelling a subtle mermaid vibe.
There were more sequins courtesy of Jessica Chastain's bodice and full skirt, accompanied by a huge ballroom-style ruffle - quite the change from the 1980s shoulder pads she sported in her leading role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, for which she is nominated for best actress.
Best supporting actor nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee side-stepped the safe black tux choice, opting for a pale powder double-breasted blue suit and shirt. He teamed it with a silver neck chain and earring plus white brothel creepers for extra height. Not that he needs it at just over 6ft 1in.
Emilia Jones stars in hotly-tipped best picture nominee Coda and was one of a number of stars to bare their midriff on the red carpet in a halterneck sequinned number with a structured bodice.
Timothee Chalamet obviously couldn't face the stress of doing up a bow tie so came up with a simple solution - go shirtless. And that's right - more sequins.
His Dune co-star and girlfriend Zendaya went for a cropped silk white shirt with a silver sequinned skirt. Numerous bangles added extra bling.
Kristen Stewart, nominated for best actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer, went for a bold look with black hot pants, a unbuttoned chiffon cream shirt, a black tux and side-swept hair. Not to mention a pair of killer stilettos.
Billie Eilish took the ruffle trend to the max with her Victorian-inspired black voluminous floor-length gown. Gothic glam with a sharp black haircut to match. She's up for best song for her Bond theme, No Time To Die.
First-time nominee Ariana DeBose went on to win best supporting actress for West Side Story. Having wowed us in different shades of yellow at this year's Baftas and Critics Choice awards, she has opted for bright red this time, looking relaxed in a wide-leg trouser and matching top. She added a voluminous cape for extra glamour.
Venus and Serena Williams showed off their fashion credentials with Venus sporting a futuristic white fitted dress with silver jewellery cuffs. Serena opted for a pink pleated flowing frock adorned with sequined black flowers and black lace gloves.
British hopeful Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) opted for a sophisticated full-length dress featuring ethereal silver pleats, huge fluted sleeves, a high rollneck and silver jewellery.
Nicole Kidman is up for best actress for her turn as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. She walked the red carpet with husband Keith Urban, who wore a classic tux. Kidman plumped for a grey strapless gown with a train and an eye-catching puffball waist.
