Rolling Stones: Each member gets own documentary for 60th anniversary
- Published
The 60th anniversary of the Rolling Stones will be marked by four new BBC documentaries telling the band's story from the perspectives of each member.
The future rock legends first performed on 12 July 1962 at London's Marquee Jazz Club.
New interviews will feature in separate hour-long documentaries about Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood.
There will also be a similar film using archive interviews with, and tributes to, late drummer Charlie Watts.
Watts died last August at the age of 80. The group continued playing live with Steve Jordan on drums, and will play an anniversary tour in the UK and Europe in June and July.
As well as the four-part film series titled My Life As A Rolling Stone, the BBC season will include a Radio 2 documentary titled Rolling With The Stones, featuring rare interviews and performances.
The group's classic line-up also included Brian Jones, who died in 1969; while Bill Wyman joined in late 1962 before leaving in 1993.