Grammys 2022: Red carpet fashion in pictures

A week after winning the Oscar for best documentary, The Roots drummer Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson picked up the Grammy for best music film for Summer of Soul - which captured the long-forgotten 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. On stage, he thanked all the artists who had performed at the concert, 53 years ago, including Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Mavis Staples and Sly & The Family Stone.