Blac Chyna loses defamation case against Kardashians-Jenners
The Kardashian-Jenners have won a defamation case brought against them by Blac Chyna - the influencer, model and former fiancée of Rob Kardashian.
Chyna had claimed the TV reality stars had ruined her career by convincing TV bosses to cancel her show Rob & Chyna.
But the famous family came out of the case, worth a reported $100m (£79.9m), victorious and with no damages awarded.
A jury found that none of them had defamed Chyna, but that they had acted in "bad faith".
The four defendants, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, all took to the stand during the nine-day trial.
Rob & Chyna aired on the E! network for one series in 2016, chronicling the life of the couple as they prepared for the birth of their daughter.
During a 10-day trial at the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse, Chyna alleged that the show had subsequently been cancelled after Rob Kardashian's family falsely told TV bosses she had violently attacked him.
Jurors found that the Kardashian-Jenners were not justified in telling the makers of Rob & Chyna that Chyna abused their son and her partner Rob.
But they found that it had no substantial effect on Chyna's contract or the show not being renewed, so no damages were awarded.
Executives from the E! network, which aired the show, testified that Rob & Chyna ended because the relationship ended, not because of any action taken by the Kardashian-Jenners.
Comedian Pete Davidson, the new boyfriend of Kim - recently divorced from rapper Kanye West - was also in attendance at the trial.
Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated their win on Sunday by stepping out on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. in New York hours later.