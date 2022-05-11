Rebekah Vardy denies it was standard practice to leak stories
By Paul Glynn
BBC News, at the High Court
- Published
Rebekah Vardy has denied the suggestion it was "standard practice" for her to leak private information to The Sun via her agent.
Mrs Vardy returned to the witness stand as her libel case against Coleen Rooney continued on Wednesday.
The wife of ex-footballer Wayne Rooney is being sued for libel after claiming Vardy, the wife of Leicester striker Jamie, leaked her private information.
Mrs Vardy has denied passing information to the press.
Resuming on Wednesday, the High Court heard Mrs Vardy had told her agent Caroline Watt that she "wanted paying" for information about a footballer leaving police custody after crashing his car.
Mrs Rooney's barrister David Sherborne read out texts between Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt about her husband Jamie's former Leicester City teammate, Danny Drinkwater.
"You say 'he's only just been let out of the cells last night' and then said you wanted paying for this," the barrister said.
"To which she [Watt] said: 'Which police station? They will need to confirm with the police station before they write it'."
The barrister suggested that "they" in this instance was The Sun: the same publication that Mrs Rooney alleges the claimant leaked other stories about her to.
Mrs Vardy confirmed she was indeed referring to The Sun. With regard to wanting payment, she added: "It was a fleeting thought and one I didn't consider any more then when I wrote it."
"When I said I want paying for this, it's a fleeting comment and something I probably considered at the time, but that was it," she said.
When asked if Andy Halls, a reporter for The Sun, was a "good conduit" for information, she said: "No, that's not the case. I never gave him information".
Mrs Vardy earlier told the court she was "just gossiping" when messaging her agent about another of her husband's teammates not turning up for training in 2018.
Mr Sherborne read a message from Mrs Vardy to her agent about then Leicester City footballer Riyad Mahrez.
In the message, Mrs Vardy told Ms Watt "the lads are fuming" - referring to Mr Mahrez's teammates - about his absence from training.
When asked by Mrs Rooney's barrister, David Sherborne, if Ms Watt, had told The Sun newspaper other players were "fuming" about the incident, Mrs Vardy said: "That's absolutely not true."
Referring to their exchange, Mrs Vardy told the court: "It was speculation of just bits of information that I had heard and overheard, and also read in the press before.
"Yes, it doesn't look good there, I was gossiping about things that we already in the public domain. I was just gossiping."
She added that she did not know whether or not her husband's then team-mates were "fuming" about Mr Mahrez not turning up for training.
"It was probably something I was plucking from thin air. It was just a gossip that was all," she told the court.
Mrs Vardy added that she had been "just joking" when discussing leaking another story with Ms Watt, this time about a woman allegedly cheating on her husband with a famous footballer.
She said WhatsApp messages between herself and Watt were often "outrageous and inappropriate", but said it was just "gossip between friends" and not evidence of leaking stories.
Mrs Rooney's barrister on Tuesday compared Mrs Vardy's connection with Ms Watt in relation to the leaks as "like hiring a hit man or woman".
"Just because you're not the person who gets their hands dirty, doesn't mean you're not equally responsible," he said.
On day one of the so-called "Wagatha Christie" trial, Mrs Vardy faced around half an hour of questioning at the end of the hearing.
She denied leaking stories but was accused of having a history of selling stories, including one about an alleged sexual encounter with the singer Peter Andre, to the newspapers.
Mrs Vardy's team were also accused of "widespread and significant loss of evidence" by Mrs Rooney's team.
Mrs Vardy's barrister Hugh Tomlinson said she had "had no choice" but to bring libel case against Mrs Rooney.
The trial centres on a viral social media post in October 2019, in which Mrs Rooney said she had carried out a "sting operation" and accused Mrs Vardy of leaking "false stories" about her private life to the press.
Mrs Rooney claimed an account behind three fake stories she had posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper was Mrs Vardy's.