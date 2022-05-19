Vangelis: Chariots of Fire and Blade Runner composer dies at 79
- Published
Greek composer Vangelis, who was known for his celebrated film themes for Chariots of Fire and Blade Runner, has died at the age of 79.
He won an Oscar for the stirring score to 1981's Chariots of Fire, which was followed by Blade Runner a year later.
Paying tribute, US composerAustin Wintory wrote on Twitterthat Vangelis "changed an entire era of music".
Daniel Pemberton said it is "hard to underestimate the colossus impact of Vangelis on modern film music".
The Oscar-nominated British musician added: "It is also hard to understand how groundbreaking Chariots of Fire was. A period British film with a phenomenal synth score."
Wintory added: "What a legacy."
Vangelis's Chariots of Fire theme famously accompanied shots of athletes running along the beach in St Andrews, Scotland, at the start of the film, which was set before the 1924 Olympics.
It went to number one in the US, and later topped the UK's classical singles chart in 2012 after being performed by Mr Bean at the opening ceremony of the London Olympic Games.
His other film credits included The Bounty, Francesco, Bitter Moon, 1492: Conquest of Paradise and Alexander.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted: "Vangelis Papathanassiou is no longer with us. The world of music has lost the international (artist) Vangelis."
Vangelis first tasted fame as the keyboardist in the band Aphrodite's Child with singer Demis Roussos in the late 1960s.
He went on to be acclaimed and groundbreaking electronic solo artist beyond his work in film.
US composerBear McCreary wrote that he was "A true musical pioneer", saying: "Chariots of Fire and Blade Runner were among the most innovative and influential scores in the history of the medium."