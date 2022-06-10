Britney Spears marries fiancé Sam Asghari
Britney Spears has married fiancé Sam Asghari, seven months after being freed from a conservatorship that she said had prevented her from getting wed.
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Last year, the pop star, 40, told a court the controversial 13-year legal guardianship had meant she was "not able to get married and have a baby".
The arrangement ended in November and she later got pregnant, but announced in May she had suffered a miscarriage.
Shortly before the wedding, a former husband of the star was restrained outside her home after trying to gatecrash the event. Jason Alexander, who was married to Spears for just under 55 hours in 2004, managed to enter the property briefly, live-streaming himself as he passed a security guard and other people. There was no sign of the couple themselves.
Mr Alexander was arrested by Ventura County police on a warrant from a different county for an undisclosed offence, and officers had still to decide whether trespassing charges would be pressed.
Spears met 28-year-old personal trainer Asghari in 2016 on the set of her music video for the song Slumber Party.
In an interview with BBC Persian, conducted the month before her pregnancy announcement, Asghari said that marriage and plans to have children "should have happened three years ago".
The couple got engaged last September, two months before the end of the conservatorship, which had seen her father Jamie control many aspects of her life.
Her dad, mother and sister were reportedly not expected to be at the wedding ceremony. Among the guests seen arriving were socialite Paris Hilton and actress Drew Barrymore.
Jamie Spears previously said the arrangement had been "necessary" for his daughter's mental health, but agreed it was time for her "to re-take control of her life".
Mr Asghari is the star's third husband. After Mr Alexander, she was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007.