Seinfeld actor Philip Baker Hall dies age 90

Philip Baker Hall, the US character actor who had a much-loved guest role in the sitcom Seinfeld, has died at the age of 90.

Hall played a haranguing librarian who accused Jerry Seinfeld of not returning a long overdue library book in a memorable 1991 episode.

The actor's turn proved so popular, he returned for the show's finale.

Hall also starred in films such as The Truman Show, Rush Hour and Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia and Boogie Nights.

Baker Hall was married to Holly Wolfle Hall

He played a CIA detective in Ben Affleck's Oscar-winning movie Argo and also had roles in Lars von Trier's Dogville, Bruce Almighty and The Talented Mr Ripley.

Other TV credits included Modern Family, The West Wing and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Hall's widow, Holly Wolfle Hall, said the actor died surrounded by family in Glendale, California.

The official Seinfeld Twitter account paid tribute to Hall, saying "his talent would be cherished".

His collaboration with Paul Thomas Anderson began when he took a role in Anderson's first feature film, Hard Eight.

Hall was born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1931 and is survived by his wife, four daughters, four grandchildren and his brother.

Philip Baker Hall (right) and William H Macy starred in David Mamet's play American Buffalo at the Donmar Warehouse in London (1999)

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo, who starred alongside him in Zodiac, tweeted: "RIP Philip Baker Hall. One of the greats. It's been a gift watching you. It was an honour working with you in Zodiac. Kindness, generosity, humility, and great talent".

Entertainment Weekly film writer Joshua Rothkopf heaped praise on Hall for his portrayal of disgraced former US president Richard Nixon in the film Secret Honour.

