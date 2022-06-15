James Patterson: US author sorry for saying white writers face racism
- Published
Author James Patterson has apologised for saying older white writers face "just another form of racism", which makes it harder for them to find work.
The best-selling US writer made his comments to The Sunday Times last week.
But following a backlash, he posted an apology and said he did not actually think white writers suffered racism.
"I apologise for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism," the 75-year-old wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.
"I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers.
"Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being heard - in literature, in Hollywood, everywhere."
I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism. I absolutely do not believe...Posted by James Patterson on Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Patterson is one of the world's most successful authors, having sold roughly 450 million books - thrillers, non-fiction and romance novels - over several decades.
He was the best-selling author of adult fiction in the UK in 2020, according to Nielsen Book Research, and was recently announced as the most-borrowed author from British libraries for the 14th year in a row.
His best-known works include the Women's Murder Club novel series and another series about Alex Cross, a black detective and psychologist, portrayed by actors Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry in film adaptations.
According to the Sunday Times, Patterson said he worries that it is hard for white men to find writing jobs in film, TV, theatre and publishing.
"What's that all about?" Patterson said. "Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It's even harder for older writers. You don't meet many 52-year-old white males."
Many people online took umbrage at the comments. One tweeted: "I will never read another one of your books".
Another wrote: "So sorry to hear about the discrimination you and your $700 million face on a daily basis. We really should do more to help rich white multi millionaires get their voices heard."