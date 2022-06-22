Kate Bush says the 'world has gone mad' after going back to number one
- Published
Singer Kate Bush has said her sudden popularity with a new audience after her recent Stranger Things-inspired chart success has been "very special".
Running Up That Hill went to number one last week after being featured heavily in Netflix's sci-fi drama series.
"It's just extraordinary," she told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour on Wednesday.
"It's such a great series. I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this."
She continued: "It's so exciting. But it's quite shocking really, isn't it? I mean, the whole world's gone mad."
The song originally reached number three in 1985, but took off again 37 years later when a new generation discovered it through Stranger Things.
The tune is used in a number of episodes of the fourth series, and becomes crucial for the character of Max Mayfield, played by Sadie Sink.
In her biggest interview since 2016, the 63-year-old singer told presenter Emma Barnett it felt "wonderful" that her music had "got to a whole new audience", many of whom had previously not heard of her.
"The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it's very special," she said.
Asked whether it was important for her that the song helps a female character, Bush, who has been a fan of the show since it began, replied: "I think they've put it in a really special place.
"The Duffer brothers created the series and actually we watched it from the first series onwards, so I was already familiar with the series. And I thought, what a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way.
"You know, as a kind of talisman almost for Max. And yeah, I think it's very touching, actually."
Running Up That Hill has also recently gone to number one in countries including Australia, Belgium and Sweden, and number four in the US - her first ever appearance in the Billboard top five.