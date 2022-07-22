Cycling challenge in memory of actress McCrory
An Army officer has raised thousands of pounds for charity by cycling 2,100km (1,300 miles) in memory of his brother and aunt, actress Helen McCrory.
Tom Yaxley, from Staffordshire, who lost his "inspiring" 20-year-old brother in a crash in 2020, has cycled from London to Madrid, Spain.
Mr Yaxley's Ride4Hugo is part of several fundraising events which have earned more than £115,000 for charity.
Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance (DSAA), Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA), children's mental health charity Place2Be, and the Sir Hubert Von Herkomer Arts Foundation, of which McCrory was a patron, will benefit from the cash.
Mr Yaxley said DSAA kept his brother alive after the crash until his parents were able to get to the scene and say goodbye.
"DSAA have had about £30,000 (from Ride4Hugo), and with the average cost of a mission being about £3,000, that's 10 life-saving missions," he said.
"From Hugo's death, 10 lives have either been saved or have certainly had life-changing intervention, even if it's just being able to have that feeling that mum and dad were able to get."
Mr Yaxley said his brother "touched quite a few people in the way he did things", including speaking about his mental health journey.
The 32-year-old set off for his cycling challenge on 14 July from the National Theatre in London, a venue that he said was very special to his aunt and where she "gave her some of her greatest performances".
Mr Yaxley, whose mum has joined him in the challenge, said his aunt and Hugo were "kindred souls" who were "very close".
Actor and McCrory's husband, Damian Lewis, has tweeted his support: "Riding all the way to Madrid from the National Theatre in London for Hugo and Helen...My sister and nephew. In this heat. Unbelievable."
Mr Yaxley is aiming to finish on Saturday at the Plaza Mayor in Madrid, Spain, where his brother was planning on going to university.
