Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Will Mellor and Kym Marsh join line-up
Kym Marsh has been announced as the second contestant to be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.
The actress and TV presenter currently hosts BBC One's Morning Live and has appeared in Coronation Street and The Syndicate.
"I'm nervous but I'm really looking forward to it," Marsh told BBC Breakfast on Thursday.
She joins actor Will Mellor, who was announced as one of this year's contestants earlier.
The dancing competition is set to return to BBC One in September.
In the early noughties, Marsh was a member of pop group Hear'Say, who were created on talent show Popstars.
"It's been a long time since I've been on stage, performing in that kind of way, so it's going to be really tricky, but I'm up for the challenge," Marsh said about joining Strictly.
Asked how she would deal with criticism from the judges, she said: "Listen, I was judged by Nasty Nigel in Popstars, he was the villain back in the day, so I think I'll be fine with it," she joked.
Mellor, who was announced earlier on Thursday, is known for appearing in Hollyoaks, Coronation Street, Casualty and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.
The actor said he was "honestly so chuffed to be taking part" in Strictly Come Dancing.
"It's getting a bit frightening now," Mellor told BBC Breakfast about taking part in the show.
Asked if he could dance well, he replied: "It depends what you call well. I dance in the kitchen or at parties like anybody does, but nothing at all like I'm doing here, I'm way out of my comfort zone."
He explained: "My mindset completely changed a while back, and I just thought, I've got to start doing things that frighten me.
"I lost my dad in 2020 and from then I just thought, I've just got to grab life. I've got to create new memories."
Mellor reached number five in the UK singles chart with When I Need You in 1998.
He recently toured the UK with a live version of the popular podcast he co-hosts with Ralf Little, Two Pints with Will and Ralf.
Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas will all return to the Strictly judging panel this year.
They will be joined once again by Anton Du Beke, who has now permanently taken over from Bruno Tonioli.
