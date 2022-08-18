Rose Ayling-Ellis: Strictly winner to leave EastEnders after two years
Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis is leaving EastEnders after two years, the BBC has announced.
Ayling-Ellis has played Frankie Lewis in the BBC One soap since 2020, and was the first deaf actor to play a regular character.
Last year, she became the first ever deaf contestant of Strictly Come Dancing, ultimately winning the series.
Ayling Ellis said she would "treasure her time" on EastEnders but added: "Now feels like the right time to move on."
She will be seen exiting Albert Square this autumn and has already filmed her final scenes, the BBC said.
Ayling-Ellis has been part of a number of big storylines including the discovery that she is the biological daughter of Mick (Danny Dyer) after he was abused as a child.
In a statement, Ayling-Ellis said: "It's been incredibly special to be EastEnders' first regular deaf actor.
"I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges."
She added: "I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories.
"I am excited for viewers to see Frankie's exit storyline; I think it's a really important one that will hit home for lots of people."
The soap's executive producer, Chris Clenshaw, said: "I have only had the pleasure to work with Rose for a short time but she has always been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not just as a phenomenal actor, but as an amazing company member too."
Ayling-Ellis, who was born deaf, has enjoyed a significant boost in profile since taking part in Strictly.
She has been at the forefront of a campaign to make British Sign Language a legally recognised language, and worked with Barbie on its first doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids, which was unveiled earlier this week.
She also recently signed a bedtime story for CBeebies. Ayling-Ellis and her professional Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice won a Bafta for the must-see television moment of the year.
Her involvement in Strictly reportedly lead to an increase in the number of people in the UK learning sign language.