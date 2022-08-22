Love Island: Laura Whitmore steps down as host of ITV2 show
By James Gregory
BBC News
Laura Whitmore has announced she is stepping down as host of Love Island.
The 37-year-old has fronted the ITV2 dating programme and its spin-off series Aftersun since 2020, following the death of former host Caroline Flack.
Writing on Instagram, Whitmore said flying to South Africa for the latest series had been "very difficult" and also cited "conflicting projects".
She has hosted the last three series of Love Island, which started in 2015.
Whitmore said: "There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.
"I wish it was still possible but know you'll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline."
The announcement came after Whitmore revealed last month that she had left her Sunday morning show on BBC Radio 5 Live, to be replaced by Helen Skelton.
An ITV spokesperson said Whitmore had been a "fantastic" host.
"We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects."
The Love Island finale earlier this month drew in 3.4m viewers at its peak.
Whitmore's husband, Iain Stirling, has been the narrator of the show since it began.