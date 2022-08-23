Tom Parker: The Wanted singer up for posthumous National Television Award
The Wanted singer Tom Parker, Kate Garraway and Katie Price are among the celebrities who have been nominated for National Television Awards for personal documentaries they have fronted.
Parker's Inside My Head, about the star's brain tumour, was aired last October, five months before he died.
Garraway won the authored documentary award last year and is listed again for her latest film about husband Derek.
Paddy and Christine McGuinness, Julia Bradbury and Price are also nominated.
Price's documentary focused on her disabled son Harvey, Bradbury chronicled her experience of breast cancer, while the McGuinnesses lifted the lid on life with three autistic children.
The winners, along with the other NTA recipients, will be chosen by a public vote and announced at a ceremony in London on 15 September.
Elsewhere in the nominations, the stars of LGBT teen drama Heartstopper, Joe Locke and Kit Connor, have both been nominated for rising star, and the show is up for best new drama.
Bridgerton, another Netflix hit, also has three nominations - best returning drama plus acting nods for Jonathan Bailey and Charithra Chandran.
Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy, The Split's Nicola Walker and Trigger Point's Vicky McClure are also up for drama awards, while EastEnders' Rose Ayling-Ellis is among the soap nominees, as she prepares to leave the show.
Ant and Dec are going for their 21st win in a row in the best TV presenter category. Graham Norton, Bradley Walsh and Alison Hammond are tasked with trying to stop them.
Anton Du Beke has been chosen above his fellow Strictly Come Dancing panellists to be nominated for best talent show judge in his first full series behind the desk.
His competition in that category includes David Walliams, who has made the shortlist over his Britain's Got Talent co-stars including Simon Cowell.
Jeremy Clarkson's hit Amazon series Clarkson's Farm has been nominated for its first NTA, named in the factual entertainment category alongside five-time winners Gogglebox and Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs, and four-time winner The Great British Bake Off.
A new category for best expert will see Clarkson's Farm's 24-year-old breakout star Kaleb Cooper take on broadcasting legend Sir David Attenborough plus Money Show Live host Martin Lewis and The Repair Shop's Jay Blades.
Neighbours and Derry Girls have both been nominated after they came to an end - for best serial drama and comedy respectively.
National Television Award nominations in full:
Authored documentary
- Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
- Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
- Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek
- Tom Parker: Inside My Head
- Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
New drama
- Time
- Heartstopper
- Trigger Point
- This Is Going To Hurt
Returning drama
- Bridgerton
- Call the Midwife
- Peaky Blinders
- The Split
Drama performance
- Cillian Murphy - Peaky Blinders
- Jonathan Bailey - Bridgerton
- Nicola Walker - The Split
- Vicky McClure - Trigger Point
Serial drama
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Neighbours
Serial drama performance
- Gillian Wright - EastEnders
- Mark Charnock - Emmerdale
- Paige Sandhu - Emmerdale
- Rose Ayling-Ellis - EastEnders
Rising star
- Charithra Chandran - Bridgerton
- Joe Locke - Heartstopper
- Kit Connor - Heartstopper
- Paddy Bever - Coronation Street
TV presenter
- Graham Norton
- Bradley Walsh
- Ant & Dec
- Alison Hammond
The Bruce Forsyth entertainment award
- The Graham Norton Show
- I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Taskmaster
Talent show
- The Masked Singer
- RuPaul's Drag Race UK
- Strictly Come Dancing
- Britain's Got Talent
Talent show judge
- Anton Du Beke - Strictly Come Dancing
- David Walliams - Britain's Got Talent
- Mo Gilligan - The Masked Singer
- RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Quiz game show
- Beat the Chasers
- In for a Penny
- Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
- The 1% Club
Factual entertainment
- The Great British Bake Off
- Clarkson's Farm
- Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs
- Gogglebox
Expert
- Jay Blades - The Repair Shop
- Kaleb Cooper - Clarkson's Farm
- Martin Lewis - The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
- Sir David Attenborough - various programmes
Comedy
- After Life
- Derry Girls
- Not Going Out
- Sex Education
Daytime
- Loose Women
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop
- This Morning