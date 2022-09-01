Rina Sawayama: I've been blessed by ABBA!

Initially, she didn't want to speak up. "Part of me that worried that I was going to get blacklisted from the music industry," she says. But when she did, it caused a huge noise. The hashtag #SawayamaIsBritish started trending and the BPI - which organises both the Mercury and the Brit Awards - agreed to change their criteria. A couple of months later, Sawayama was nominated for her first ever Brit, in the Rising Star category.