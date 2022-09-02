Eliza Rose scores UK's 1,400th number one single
DJ Eliza Rose has topped the Official Charts with her dance hit BOTA (Baddest Of Them All), which becomes the UK's 1,400th number one of all time.
It comes almost 70 years after the chart launched in 1952, with Al Martino's orchestral ballad Here In My Heart in the top spot.
Rose's song has been gaining momentum throughout the festival season, and was at number two for the last two weeks.
It surged into pole position this week after amassing 4.8 million streams.
BOTA, which is based on a sample of the US garage classic Let The Beat Hit 'Em, is also the first number one by a female DJ since Sonique's It Feels So Good in 2002.
The record swaps places with last week's chart-topped, LF System's Afraid To Feel.
It's the first hit for Rose, who got into DJing after getting a work placement at London's Flashback record store at the age of 15.
"I was really into Amy Winehouse at the time," she told Dazed magazine, "and through her I started getting into soul, jazz and disco.
"When I realised that all of this was Black culture, and I was able to hold this physical thing in my hand that represented black culture, that's when I started getting into records."
Baddest Of Them All comes almost eight years into her DJ career, and was an underground smash on London's club scene, before breaking out at the Glastonbury Festival and crossing into the mainstream.
Elsewhere in the charts, Britney Spears' comeback record, Hold Me Closer, becomes this week's highest new entry at number three.
A duet with Sir Elton John, the song was released to much fanfare last Friday and quickly became the most-downloaded song in the UK.
It is Sir Elton's fourth consecutive top five entry in a year; and Britney's first chart hit since 2016.
"It's such a thrill to see how well Hold Me Closer is connecting with fans," said Sir Elton in a statement, "I thought my days of having hit singles were behind me. But to see how much Hold Me Closer means, not only to my fans but Britney and her fans, is beyond words.
"She's a wonderful person and artist, and hopefully the reaction to our song has made her feel how loved she is, and she'll have the confidence to begin the next chapter of her career."
Separately, Sir Elton's Greatest Hits album, Diamonds, has sold its one millionth copy this week, the Official Charts confirmed.
Originally released in November 2017, it has achieved two-thirds of those sales via streaming, as younger fans discover the star's back catalogue, including hits like Your Song, I'm Still Standing and Tiny Dancer.
"Seeing Diamonds reach a million sales in the UK is also beyond words," said Sir Elton, who is in the middle of his years-long farewell tour. "Everything we've achieved in the last five years - the book, the film, my tour- has kept my songs out there for younger fans to discover and people returning to it time and time again is really humbling."
Diamonds is at number 19 in this week's album chart, where Muse have scored their seventh UK number album with Will Of The People.
Arctic Monkeys also see their fifth album AM return to the Top 10 for the first time since June 2014, following their headline sets at Reading and Leeds festival last week, and the announcement of a new album, called The Car, in October.
