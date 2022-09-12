The Archers marks the death of the Queen
- Published
The Archers marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as characters reminisced about her life in a specially-recorded scene at the start of Sunday's episode.
Lynda Snell and Lilian Bellamy, two of the Radio 4 drama's longest-serving characters, were heard reflecting on the Queen's almost 70-year reign.
Lillian described The Queen as being "steady as a rock".
The Archers has been broadcast on BBC radio since 1951, while The Queen ascended to the throne in 1953.
"When you think of our lives since then, and everything that's happened to us, the Queen has always been there. She's just always been there," said Lynda.
"Steady as a rock," Lillian replied. "It's going to be strange without her, I think."
"It's going to be very different without her," Lynda added.
'Dearest Ma'am'
The pair also discussed a book of condolence that had been set up in the show's fictional west Midlands town of Ambridge.
An audibly emotional Lynda, portrayed by actress Carole Boyd, said she had struggled to find the right words to write, settling on: "Dearest Ma'am. Rest in peace. You were an inspiration."
"Do you think that was enough?" she asked. "Yes, I think that was perfect," responded Lilian, played by Sunny Ormonde.
The show - the world's longest running drama series - has twice featured cameos from members of the British royal family. Princess Margaret appeared on it in 1984, and the then Duchess of Cornwall, now Queen Consort, did so in 2011.
Meanwhile, Coronation Street and EastEnders, two other soap operas that are popular among the Royal Family, will both return to the air on Monday evening following several days of rolling news coverage.
They are also expected to have inserted scenes paying tribute to the late Queen - who visited the sets of both soap operas during her lifetime.
She first stepped on the cobbled stones of Coronation Street in 1982, and made a return visit last year; while she was given a tour of EastEnders' most famous landmarks by Barbara Windsor and Wendy Richard in 2001.