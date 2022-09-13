Strictly Come Dancing: Premiere delayed following Queen's death
- Published
Strictly Come Dancing will move from its original launch date as television schedules continue to change in the wake of the Queen's death.
The 20th series was due to premiere on Saturday with a pre-recorded launch show, but that episode will now screen on Friday 23 September.
The first live show will follow on Saturday 24 September, the BBC said.
Contestants for this year's series include Bros singer Matt Goss and Paralympic medallist Ellie Simmonds.
Strictly Come Dancing is not the only programme to be shuffled in the schedules following the Queen's death last week.
The final of Celebrity Masterchef will now be shown on Thursday 22 September, a week later than planned. Episodes of EastEnders are also premiering first on the BBC iPlayer, as its regular slot on BBC One is subject to last-minute changes.
The BBC has also announced it will broadcast the first Paddington film on Saturday 17 September as a tribute to the Queen - who starred with the Peruvian bear in a sketch marking her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.
Paddington 2 will then be shown on Monday 19 September, following coverage of the Queen's funeral
Other broadcasters have also had to adjust their schedules, with topical comedy programmes like The Last Leg put on pause for a week; and filming on the Netflix series The Crown suspended as a mark of respect.
However, Channel 4 has confirmed that the latest series of The Great British Bake Off will return to the airwaves as planned on Tuesday night.