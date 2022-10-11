Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury dies at 96
- Published
Dame Angela Lansbury, star of the US TV crime series Murder, She Wrote, has died aged 96.
The three-time Oscar nominee had a career spanning eight decades, across film, theatre and television.
Born in 1925, she was one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema.
Dame Angela died in her sleep just five days before her 97th birthday, according to a family statement.
Born in London, Dame Angela later moved to New York and attended the Feagin School of Dramatic Art.
She was noticed by a Hollywood executive at a party in 1942, and given her first role as a maid in the 1944 film Gaslight.
Her subsequent career took her from Broadway to Hollywood, with success on the big and small screen.
But it was her portrayal of sleuth Jessica Fletcher in the television series Murder, She Wrote which gained her millions of fans across the world.
She took up the role in 1984, and continued for 12 years and nine seasons.
The show made her one of the wealthiest women in the US at the time, with a fortune estimated at $100 million.
Tributes following her death lauded a "legend" of Hollywood.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
